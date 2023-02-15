Nikki Haley endorsed by top Trump ally Ralph Norman who says GOP needs ‘new leadership’

EXCLUSIVE: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has secured the endorsement of a top Trump ally, House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman, for her first South Carolina delegation show of support as she launches her 2024 run for president.

Ralph Norman is the first South Carolina lawmaker to publicly back Haley’s bid for presidency. His support comes despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his re-election the 2022 midterm elections and also after Norman did not vote to certify the 2020 election, in a nod to his loyalty to Trump.

Norman addressed the elephant in the room, saying that the Republican Party is looking for a “new vision” at the top of the ticket.

“In 2016, President Trump was exactly who the Republican Party needed at the time. For too long, Republicans had been marginalized. Then Trump came along and reminded us how to fight what we believe. We are better off now for what President Trump accomplished while he was president,” Norman told Fox News Digital.

“However, the Republican Party has entered a season of change. We’re at a pivotal juncture, and most of the Republicans I know are now looking for new leadership with a new vision at the top of the ticket. Nikki Haley has that vision, and she’s going to be an outstanding President,” Norman continued.

Norman’s endorsement comes as another top South Carolina Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, is expected to also join the 2024 presidential race.

Haley and Norman were elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and Norman was the first public official to endorse her 2010 run for governor.

“You always know exactly where Nikki stands. From her time in the statehouse and as governor, there was never a shred of doubt she would do what she believed was right for the people she served,” Norman added.

“Even as governor, everyone knew she was destined for bigger things,” he told Fox News Digital.

Haley announced Tuesday that she is running for president, seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haley touted her record as South Carolina’s governor, while looking to the future and the needs of the country.

Her official announcement is expected Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.