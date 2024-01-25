Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump said anyone who contributes to his opponent’s campaign will be barred from the “Make America Great Again” MAGA community – but former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley quickly used the comment to her campaign’s advantage.

In a TruthSocial post Wednesday, Trump hit Haley with insults ranging from “Birdbrain” to saying “she was average at best” when serving in his administration.

“Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post.

The former president then went on to write that anyone who contributes to Haley’s campaign “will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

NIKKI HALEY SHOWED ‘STUNNINGLY BAD JUDGMENT’ IN SPEECH AFTER NEW HAMPSHIRE LOSS, SAYS STEVE HILTON

“When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s “Donors” would immediately come to me, and want to “help out.” This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me,” Trump wrote. “Anybody that makes a “Contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

HALEY LIVES TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY AGAINST TRUMP, BUT FACES ‘CHALLENGING ROAD’ AHEAD IN GOP PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Rather than stay silent, Haley reposted Trump’s message on X with a link to donate to her campaign.

“Well in that case…donate here. Let’s Go!” Haley wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several X, formerly known as Twitter, users responded to Haley’s post with screenshots showing their donations to her campaign. Other X users mocked her for still staying in the GOP primary race.

Trump took aim at Haley Thursday morning on Truth Social, saying he “heard BIRDBRAIN [Haley] totally ‘bombed’ last night in South Carolina,” referring to her rally in North Charleston Wednesday evening.

“Why the surprise, she just bombed in Iowa and New Hampshire in a very big way, and lost both States,” Trump continued. “She also just lost Nevada because she saw the Polls and decided to take a pass on this Caucus State. 100% Trump!”