Nikki Haley gains endorsements from moderate GOP senators amid uphill primary battle

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Nikki Haley on Friday received endorsements from two of the GOP’s most moderate senators in Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Collins, who previously voted to convict then-President Trump in his impeachment trial in which he was acquitted, revealed Friday that she voted for Haley in Maine’s primary this week, calling her “extremely well-qualified.”

“She has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times,” she said, according to the Bangor Daily News.

On Friday, Murkowski also threw her support behind the former South Carolina governor, saying she was “proud” to endorse her.

HALEY SLAMS TRUMP FOR SENATE LOSSES, CALLS OUT GOP LAWMAKERS FOR COURTING HIM

Collins and Murkowski are the only senators to endorse Haley as the rest of the party has coalesced behind Trump, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, from Haley’s home state.

“We need a president who sees Americans as one American family, and that’s why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of the United States, President Donald Trump,” Scott said in January.

Haley has yet to win a primary or caucus, having most recently lost South Carolina 39% to Trump’s 59%.

DC PRIMARY REPRESENTS HALEY’S BEST CHANCE YET TO BEAT TRUMP

Still, the 52-year-old has refused to drop out of the race, insisting Republicans need another option besides Trump.

She also claimed last week that Trump would not be able to beat President Biden in the general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Donald Trump will not win the general election. You can have him win any primary you want, he will not win a general election,” she told CNN last Friday. “We will have a female President of the United States: It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election.”