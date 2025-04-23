Nikki Haley on Russia and Ukraine says US should ‘want to be on the right side of history’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated in a post on X that amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. should “want to be on the right side of history.”

“Rewarding an aggressor will only lead to more aggressive actions. Failing to stand up for democracies who are invaded will lead to more invasions of free countries. To reward Russia for bad behavior and punish Ukraine for fighting to defend itself would be a terrible injustice, America should know the difference between right and wrong and want to be on the right side of history,” she declared in a Tuesday post on X.

“Russia started this war and has been the aggressor and violator in the conflict. Ukraine deserves the right to defend itself,” she had previously declared in part of another tweet on Tuesday.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, sought the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, but ultimately dropped out after failing to gain traction against then-former President Donald Trump, who she eventually endorsed.

Trump has been aiming to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AMD UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK. BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!” he declared in a Sunday Truth Social post.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., recently visited Ukraine.

The lawmaker said in a tweet last week, “It was my profound honor to deliver a very ‘personal’ message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community. The only permissible details to share are that ‘the message was delivered on target.'”

Fitzpatrick has noted that he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while visiting the foreign nation.