Nikki Haley picks up Vermont GOP governor endorsement ahead of Tuesday primary in neighboring New Hampshire

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has endorsed Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire’s GOP primary next week.

Scott, a critic of former President Donald Trump, referred to the former leader in a statement released by his campaign on Friday.

“America has a decision to make, and our friends and neighbors in New Hampshire have an opportunity to showcase their deep-rooted independent streak. After years of controversy, violent rhetoric and growing polarization, the very last thing we need is four more years of Donald Trump,” he said.

“Our future is in jeopardy, and Americans deserve candidates with character and integrity, who respect the rule of law, the rights of all people, and the Constitution,” Scott, a Republican, added. “In my view, the Republican Primary is now a two-person race. Governor Haley is our only chance to ensure America has the choice it deserves in November.”

Scott has been at odds with Trump for some time. In 2020, he acknowledged crossing party lines and voted for President Biden.

“Whether you’re a Republican or independent, I encourage you to vote for Governor Haley in the Republican Primary. It is my sincere hope that the good people of New Hampshire will send a clear message. This is not the time for Republicans or independents to sit it out. It’s time to move our country forward,” Scott said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has also thrown his support to Haley as well.

Haley came in third last week in the Iowa caucuses, being edged out by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and Trump, who won by a significant margin.