Nikki Haley says no chance of being Trump VP, says she ‘would’ve gotten out already’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says there is zero chance of her becoming the vice presidential nominee alongside former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Fox News’s Bret Baier in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, during the final days of her campaigning in the state.

“We’re gonna see what happens tomorrow,” Haley told Baier. “But look, the problem when people say, ‘Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ At first, they were like, ‘She’s doing this because she wants to be vice president.’ I think ’we’ve pretty much settled that. I’ve said it for months, it’s done.”

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I was worried about a political future,” she added. “I would’ve gotten out already. I’m doing this trying to wake up our country.”

Trump previously acknowledged during a Fox News townhall that Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, Bryon Donalds and Tulsi Gabbard are on his running mate shortlist.

Trump has many times reiterated that he has ruled out Haley as his running mate, despite some Republicans who had hoped for a combined ticket.

Asked on Friday if she would be willing to drop out of the Republican primary in order to team up with Democratic candidate Rep. Dean Phillips on a unity ticket, Haley said no.

“I’m running as a Republican. I’m running trying to wake people up that, if they nominate Donald Trump in this primary, we will lose a general election,” Haley said.

The Trump campaign predicted an “a**-kicking in the making in South Carolina” for Haley, and that “the end is near” for her presidential run due to “a very serious math problem” she has in the race to lock up enough delegates to win the 2024 GOP nomination.

South Carolina is Haley’s home state, where she previously served as governor.

Haley has already lost the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary to Trump, but has said she has no plans to get out of the race.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.