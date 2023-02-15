Nikki Haley targets Biden administration during 2024 campaign launch: ‘Not leading at all’

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley formally announced her bid for the White House on Wednesday, taking aim at President Biden and his administration for “not leading at all” during a campaign event from the Palmetto State.

Addressing supporters from Charleston, a little more than 100 miles from the state’s capitol of Columbia, Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump’s administration, suggested America is weaker because of policies implemented by Biden and his administration.

“America is falling behind. Our future is slipping. Our leaders are failing us,” Haley said. “No one embodies that failure more than Joe Biden.”

Taking further aim at Biden’s ability to govern America, Haley suggested that he is “not leading at all.”

“Joe Biden isn’t leading from behind. He’s not leading at all,” Haley said, warning of threats posed by foreign nations like Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea.

“On his watch, a terrorist mob conquered Afghanistan and killed our troops. Iran is on the brink of getting the bomb. North Korea is launching more missiles than ever. Russia started the biggest war in Europe in 75 years. And in Communist China, we face the strongest and most disciplined enemy in history,” Haley said.

Haley said American “leaders” have worked to put “too much trust in big government and too little trust in the American people.”

“On Biden and Harris’s watch, a self-loathing has swept our country,” she said. “It’s in the classroom, the boardroom, and the backrooms of government.”

Haley also took issue with the administration’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon which traversed across American airspace before it was shot down earlier this month off the coast of South Carolina, saying it is “unthinkable” that Americans could look up and see the balloon looking back at them.

Haley’s campaign kickoff event came one day after she declared her candidacy for president, emphasizing in a social media video on Tuesday that “it’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News Digital about Haley’s remarks.

