Nikki Haley writes off Nevada as ‘penny slots’ after loss: ‘We didn’t bother to play’

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote off the Nevada primary as “penny slots,” calling the state’s vote “rigged for Trump” following a heavy defeat.

Haley failed to win the Nevada primary despite former President Donald Trump not appearing on the ballot.

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins. We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump,” said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas.

She added, “We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”

TRUMP WORLD, DEMOCRATS UNITE IN TROLLING NIKKI HALEY AFTER LOSS TO ‘LITERALLY NO ONE’ IN NEVADA PRIMARY

With a majority of the votes counted, the results show Haley with around 30% of the vote despite being the only candidate left in the race that appeared on the primary ballot as Trump chose to participate in the state’s caucus, which will be held Thursday.

The winner of the primary: “None of these candidates” with around 63% of the vote.

DUELING REPUBLICAN CONTESTS: TRUMP TO ROMP IN NEVADA GOP CAUCUS AFTER HALEY LOSES PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Trump himself took a victory lap against his presidential primary opponent on Wednesday.

“A bad night for Nikki Haley,” Trump said in a post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social. “Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’”

He added, “Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley herself did not directly address the loss, but posted vague sentiments of resilience to social media.

“Even on our worst days, we are blessed to live in America,” she wrote on X.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.