Nikki Haley’s campaign launches effort to capture youth vote across 45 states

FIRST ON FOX: Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign is launching a 45-state effort to capture the youth vote.

Haley’s campaign told Fox News Digital it’s launching Young Americans for Nikki and Students for Haley with registered members across 45 states.

The campaign says it has launched Students for Haley campus chapters at 25 U.S. colleges.

Mason Foley, executive chair of Young Americans for Nikki, told Fox News Digital young Americans are looking for a strong leader and thinks Haley is the candidate for the job.

“With committed supporters in 45 states, it is clear that young Americans across the nation are hungry for a principled and unifying leader that will take our nation into the next generation. Nikki Haley is no stranger to fighting the tough battles, speaking the hard truths and defying the odds,” Foley said.

“After last week’s debate, it’s obvious that Nikki Haley is Joe Biden’s biggest threat. We can’t wait to spread her message to voters across America, starting with our alma mater, Clemson University.”

The announcement comes after the Haley campaign hauled in $1 million in donations following the first GOP presidential nomination debate.

“I think in the first 72 hours we raised a million dollars. We’ve had thousands of people volunteer. We’ve had a lot of people join the campaign. The phones are still ringing,” Haley said in an interview with Fox News Digital Monday.

During the debate, Haley heavily criticized Vivek Ramaswamy on foreign policy issues

“Under your watch, you will make America less safe. You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows. It shows,” Haley told Ramaswamy.

Speaking on Israel, Ramaswamy pushed back, saying America’s relationship with the country “will never be stronger than by the end of my first term.”

