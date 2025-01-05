NJ Dem slams New York as controversial NYC congestion pricing takes effect

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., called out New York as it prepares to implement a controversial new congestion pricing tax for commuters on Saturday.

The congestion pricing program takes effect on Sunday, but Sherrill argues the tax is little more than an attempt to “fund the [Metro Transportation Authority] on the backs of New Jersey commuters.”

“This new tax will raise costs for New Jerseyans, while also worsening traffic and increasing pollution in New Jersey as commuters go out of their way to seek more affordable routes into New York,” Sherrill wrote.

“I refuse to sit back as New York uses New Jersey’s workforce as a meal ticket for the MTA,” she added. “And I will continue to fight to move businesses to the Garden State, to expand office sharing sites, and to make it easier for New Jerseyans to work remotely.”

Sherrill is among a long list of Democratic candidates vying in the New Jersey gubernatorial race this year.

The congestion tax took effect Sunday despite efforts by New Jersey officials, who filed a lawsuit seeking to block the implementation on the grounds that New York had not sufficiently investigated environmental impacts.

Gordon ruled on Friday that there was no basis to delay the toll.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber praised the ruling, noting the potential benefits of congestion pricing.

“We’ve been studying this issue for five years, but it only takes about five minutes if you’re in midtown Manhattan to see that New York has a real traffic problem,” Lieber said at a news conference. “I recognize there’s been a lot of controversy about this program and there are a lot of people who are concerned about the impact of congestion pricing. To them, I want to say the point is to make the city better for everybody.”

Congestion pricing is expected to generate billions in revenue to modernize New York’s transit infrastructure, but it has faced criticism from New Jersey officials and commuters who say it places an unfair burden on people driving in from outside of New York.

Some commuters could face daily charges of up to $22, which would include existing tolls for Port Authority crossings .

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said he plans to block the plan after he takes office later this month.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.