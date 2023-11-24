No American hostages freed by Hamas on day one of cease-fire with Israel

Two dozen hostages were released by the terrorist group Hamas, but no American was released on the first day of the cease-fire with Israel.

Thirteen Israelis, plus 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, were released Friday into the care of Red Cross personnel, who were seen carrying those rescued via ambulance from Gaza into Egypt.

The Israeli hostages were transported to Israel to receive care at various hospitals and are now accompanied by Israeli Defense Forces Special Forces.

A U.S. official told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson that the U.S. is “glad to see this process moving forward.”

“We are doing all we can, including to secure the release of Americans,” the U.S. official said. “We are focused on it hourly.”

Despite playing a key role in negotiating the cease-fire that has allowed the exchange of hostages, the U.S. has not seen any of its citizens currently held by Hamas freed.

According to U.S. intelligence, approximately 10 Americans are being held hostage by the terrorist group.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire during which the terrorist group will release 50 women and children taken in the October 7 attack on Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli leaders have vowed to resume the war once the cease-fire lifts.

“Israel will continue its war on Hamas, and we will not stop until we achieve our two main goals, overthrowing the rule of Hamas and returning all the abductees back to us, safe and sound,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday as he toured Israel’s ravaged border areas with his counterparts from Portugal and Slovenia.

To date, there have been more than 1,200 Israelis reported killed by Hamas, while the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health is claiming that nearly 13,000 civilians have been killed from Israeli military activity in Gaza.

