NY GOP reps blame ‘disastrous’ Democrat policies for 2nd violent migrant attack in 2 weeks: ‘End this madness’

New York GOP lawmakers are sounding off after a second violent migrant attack happened in just two weeks, calling it a crisis of “epic proportions.”

“Let’s be clear on one thing: President Biden and Governor Hochul’s executive actions caused this crisis,” Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y., said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We’re now seeing innocent people being terrorized by criminals and a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in New York State and across the country,” he added. “You solve this crisis by closing the border, repealing New York’s sanctuary state status, and toughening penalties for violent offenders in New York.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said that the recent surge in violent crimes by migrants “should not be surprising” due to Democratic leadership supporting “open border policies.”

“These dangerous criminals will continue to wreak havoc on our taxpayer-funded resources and threaten the safety of our community until Democrats reverse these dangerous policies. Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams must prioritize the safety of law-abiding citizens over the interests of these criminals,” she said.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., echoed Molinaro’s sentiments, blaming New York City’s “disgusting” sanctuary city status, which he says “caused this mess.”

Langworthy said that it’s “unconscionable” to allow violent crime to continue to happen across New York, calling for Gov. Kathy Hochul to “end this madness.”

“The impact isn’t limited to NYC; communities across our state, including my own district in Western New York, are feeling the effects of Governor Hochul’s sanctuary state status. It’s unconscionable to allow this to continue, and I urge Governor Hochul and the New York City Council to end this madness immediately.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said that the recent migrant-involved crimes are Democratic leadership “coming to a head.”

“Over the past two weeks in New York City, we’ve seen groups of migrants assaulting NYPD officers, shooting at police officers and snatching phones to commit identity theft and financial fraud. This is on top of 1,200 arrests of migrants for crimes including robberies, stabbings, assaults and even murder,” Rep. Malliotakis said.

“Instead of detaining and deporting these criminals, the city has released almost all of them back onto the street, so they can return to their luxury hotel rooms funded by taxpayers and continue to wreak havoc in our community,” she continued. “What you’re seeing taking place is Democrats’ disastrous policies at the city, state and federal levels coming to a head.”

The New York representative blamed President Biden’s immigration policies and Gov. Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for “incentivizing” migrants to come to the Big Apple.

“President Joe Biden has opened our borders to let them in, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Adams incentivized them to come to New York, the state’s bail law releases them from jail and the city’s sanctuary policies shields them from deportation,” Malliotakis said.

The Republican representative’s sentiments come after two violent migrant attacks in New York City in the span of just two weeks.

On Jan. 27, two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were attacked in Times Square.

Footage from the brutal attack showed a group of migrants kicking and punching the officers before running away.

One hooded suspect wearing a backpack can then be seen kicking one of the officers twice in the head as he grapples on the ground; another suspect in a red top kicks him in the back.

As the struggle continues, the suspect in the red jacket returns and kicks the other officer in the back.

Another hooded suspect wearing a backpack then arrives on the scene and takes a big swinging kick at one of the officer’s heads. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The suspects are then seen running off.

The unidentified officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. One officer sustained cuts to the face while the other had bruising to the body, according to sources.

A week and a half later, on Thursday, Feb. 8, a teenage migrant allegedly shot a woman at a Times Square clothing store before opening fire on NYPD officers.

Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figureoa, 15, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service in Yonkers, New York, just north of the Bronx, without incident.

In addition to Thursday’s shooting, Rivas-Figureoa is suspected in an armed robbery in the Bronx and a shots-fired incident in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

The White House, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.