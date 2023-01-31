NY Republican Rep. George Santos to recuse himself from committee assignments, sources say
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will not seek any committee assignments in the House of Representatives, sources tell Fox News.
Multiple GOP sources confirm to Fox News that Santos said in a Republican conference meeting Tuesday morning he will recuse himself from committee assignments.
Santos has faced calls to resign after admitting to lying about his background, including fabricating his work and education.
This is a developing story and will be updated.