NY sheriff sounds alarm on migrants crossing Canada border, warns cartels ‘thrive in our very own backyards’

An upstate New York sheriff is expected to sound the alarm to Congress about the increased number of illegal migrants surging across the northern border with Canada, bringing an uptick of high-speed chases, home break-ins and other crimes straining emergency management in the rural communities there.

David Favro, the elected sheriff of Clinton County for the past 21 years, is expected to testify before a House subcommittee on emergency management and technology hearing Tuesday dedicated to discussing the topic of “protecting our preparedness” amid the ongoing border crisis.

“Under the current administration’s policies, the discretionary approach to border security and immigration laws allows criminals and cartels to thrive in our very own backyards,” Favro is expected to say, according to his prepared opening statement obtained in advance of the hearing by Fox News Digital. “The ongoing crisis, exacerbated by the expiration of Title 42, poses substantial threat to the security of local communities. These communities find themselves neglected and left to rely solely on local and state resources to address this crisis, without any concrete plan by the Secretary of Homeland Security to address these impacts.”

Clinton County, which has about 30 miles of international border with Canada, has encountered a diverse group of migrants from 42 different counties, with over 55% coming from Mexico, 22.1% originating from India and under 4% each from Haiti, Romania and Guatemala, according to Favro, who is also a member of the National Sheriff’s Association.

ERNST SLAMS BIDEN’S BORDER POLICY AS CANCELLATIONS SWEEP MASSACHUSETTS HOTELS, ‘DISPLACING’ MILITARY FAMILIES

“The Border Crisis significantly strains Emergency Management in our small rural community. A notable surge in transient population, funneled through a small rural community whose residents are primarily native to the area, raises concerns and has led to an uptick in emergency response calls,” Favro is expected to say.

Citing staffing shortages due to broad law enforcement hiring and retention issues, Favro will testify that the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has just 22 deputies despite serving a population of approximately 80,000 people, according to the 2021 census. About 97.6% of residents are native to Clinton County, which spans about 1,117.53 square miles.

“Responding to reports of ‘strangers’ on private property may tie up one or two units, impacting our ability to address other safety needs. Adding to the complexity, high-speed vehicle pursuits involving migrants are on the rise,” Favro’s prepared remarks say. “A recent incident caused bodily injuries and property damage in what resulted as the busiest traffic point in our small rural county. This highlights the need for urgent attention to the Border Crisis’ impact on our emergency capabilities and calls for strategic solutions to protect our community and law enforcement resources.”

The Swanton Border Patrol sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol oversees a vast expanse of 295 miles along the northern border. Despite covering 70% of all northern border encounters, this sector operates with only 15% of the staffing allocated to the entire Northern Border region, Favro will tell lawmakers, adding that 73% of encounters in the Swanton sector are single adults, 27% are family units and less than half of 1% are unaccompanied children.

Favro is also expected to discuss how migrants coming from countries south of the U.S. may not be prepared for the frigid northern winter climate.

“In Clinton County, we regularly experience temperatures falling -35 degrees below zero with a deadly wind-chill. Ponds and swamps freeze quickly and require conducting rescue missions with volunteer fire and rescue teams alongside Border Patrol and Sheriff Deputies. Tragically, two deaths have occurred among migrants attempting to traverse dark wooded terrain,” Favro will testify. “Migrants are arriving predominately from the southern border where they are accustomed to survivable temperatures with minimal clothing.”

“Most do not realize how cold it can become, particularly at nighttime when they tend to move and cross without detection,” the sheriff will tell lawmakers. “Migrants attempt to seek shelter in barns, sheds, basements or even what they think may be unoccupied homes. We have responded to calls of residents awaking in the middle of the night to unfamiliar noises only to discover migrants that entered their home to get out of the weather.”

As Clinton County sees an increase of migrants crossing from Canada, Favro will also note how New York City is busing migrants from the southern border to upstate rural communities “where there are literally no resources to assist these people.”

BIDEN ADMIN MAKES EXCEPTIONS TO SANCTIONS ON VENEZUELAN AIRLINE TO ALLOW DEPORTATION FLIGHTS

“Many communities across the country are facing a housing shortage for their local residents. The increase in migrants has created a shuffle effect, for example, where communities are relocating their excess overage of migrants from one region to another,” Favro’s prepared remarks say. “For example, we have all seen Texas relocating migrants to New York City? What you do not see is New York then busing migrants to the northern border communities where there are literally no resources to assist these people. Some private organizations (Plattsburgh Cares) are providing essentials like food and clothing, as well as guidance and an occasional bus ticket to a different location of the migrants choosing.”

Favro is expected to tell lawmakers how 911 call centers nationwide have experienced “recognizable” increases in calls for service. Since 911 callers’ migrant statuses are not questioned during incoming calls and when responding to an emergency call, it is difficult to establish just what those actual numbers are, he will argue. However, Favro will note that “challenges in rescues and general assistance requests have also intensified due to diverse language barriers.”

The Clinton County Jail is also currently the only facility accepting detainees from Border Patrol in the area. Since the beginning of the year, the sheriff’s office has already recovered $2 million from the federal government for the cost of housing federal detainees at a rate of $112 per day at the facility.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., is also expected to rip the Biden administration amid “reports of how state, city, county, and other resources are being strained across the country.”

“Basic services are being cut to offset the cost of housing illegal immigrants,” D’Esposito, a retired NYPD detective and former local fire chief on Long Island, is to say. “In my home state of New York, even New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said that, ‘This issue will destroy New York City.’ I am concerned that Americans’ quality of life will never be able to recover from this crisis. I am concerned that law-abiding taxpayers will suffer and experience delayed services by first responders. And, I am concerned that we will have gaps in our national preparedness and response should a significant event occur.”

D’Esposito will continue, “It is understandable that migrants would seek safety and opportunity in the United States. So many of our own family stories started out with a relative who sought the American dream. However, the influx of migrants that we are seeing today is having unprecedented consequences on public safety and our emergency management.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“People come to the United States because they want safety and opportunity,” the congressman is planning to say. “However, the Biden administration’s inability to secure the southwest border and discourage illegal immigration has encouraged millions of migrants to take advantage of city resources, which is negatively impacting local communities. As a result, first responders and emergency managers are strained, making our own communities less safe. We should all be concerned about its impact on the future of America. I look forward to discussing these challenges and hearing more about what Congress can do to support our brave first responders in these chaotic times.”