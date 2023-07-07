NYC considers housing illegal immigrants in public schools over the summer: ‘Not ideal’

New York City is considering housing illegal migrants in public schools across the Big Apple, in a last resort option to manage the turbulent southern border crisis.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ office confirmed that the city is looking into using schools, reportedly 20 to 30, for temporary migrant shelters during the summer months.

“As Mayor Adams has said repeatedly, we have more than 51,800 asylum seekers in our care and have reached capacity,” a spokesperson for City Hall told Fox News Digital Thursday. “While this option is not ideal, none are, and we are in no position to take anything off the table.”

New Dorp High School, Mark Twain Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, and Russell Sage Middle School are reportedly being considered as potential migrant shelters, a source told the New York Post.

Protests erupted in the spring after the city temporarily housed dozens of migrants in a school gym while children were using the facilities.

“It is not a hotel, it’s not a shelter. It is a school gym. So the children of Coney Island should not pay for the misguided policies of the Biden administration,” NYC council member Ari Kagan told Fox News amid the outrage.

The mayor also recently caught flack for suggesting that migrants be housed in private residences around the city, as officials scramble to find housing for the thousands of immigrants flooding into New York.

After more than 81,200 asylum seekers have entered New York City’s intake system since Spring 2022, Adams has housed migrants in various locations, including taxpayer-funded hotel rooms, a former NYPD training facility, and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

New York City alone is currently dealing with over 50,000 illegal immigrants currency seeking living arrangements in the city as a result of the migrant crisis, opening 176 sites and 12 Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to shelter illegal immigrants in the city.

Adams said in April that the “national government has turned its back on New York City,” one of his many calls for federal assistance from the Biden administration to aid the southern border crisis.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.