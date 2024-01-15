NYC mandates curfew for migrants amid panhandling complaints

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York City is invoking a curfew for migrants after residents complained about panhandling.

The curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., a spokesperson for city hall confirmed. Migrants staying at respite centers will have to check in, and curfews are similar to those in place at homeless shelters in the city.

“This policy will allow for more efficient capacity management for migrants in the city’s care,” a statement from a city hall spokesperson reads.

People living near migrant housing centers have complained asylum seekers are begging door-to-door for food and clothes, according to the New York Post.

MAYOR ADAMS SAYS NYC MIGRANT CRISIS HAS ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH SANCTUARY CITIES’

Migrant housing residents are being told of the new rules on Monday, with Tuesday being the first night the City Hall directive is in effect.

“My constituents are terrified,” City Council member Joann Ariola told FOX 5 New York. “They have people that they don’t know at their doorbell. They usually have a child with them. They have their telephone, their iPhone and on it, it says, in English, ‘I’m a migrant from Floyd Bennett Field, please give me money.’ It’s very, very concerning because at times, they find them on their property.”

OUTRAGED NYC PARENTS LASH OUT AT CITY FOR DISPLACING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO HOUSE MIGRANTS

Nearly 2,000 migrants being sheltered in a tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field arrived at James Madison High School on Bedford Avenue, forcing students to pivot to remote learning last week.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office said the move was for safety reasons due to incoming storms and potential high winds. According to the New York Daily News, Adams told reporters that it was being done out of an “overabundance of caution.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Adams has been criticized for the relocation, he has recently feuded with the federal government, pleading with the Biden administration for help as migrants are bussed to his city, and other sanctuary cities, nationwide.

Four respite centers will be subject to the new curfew, according to the New York Post.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Heckman and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.