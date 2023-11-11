NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ electronic devices seized by FBI amid campaign investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ electronic devices were seized by the FBI this week as part of the investigation into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations from the Turkish government.

FBI agents with a court-authorized warrant approached Adams on the street and collected his devices, including two phones and an iPad.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Adams’ campaign attorney Boyd Johnson said in a statement. “The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter. On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event.

He added, “The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

Fox News reached out to the FBI New York office, but they declined to comment.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said.

The move comes more than a week after the FBI searched the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs — a 25-year-old campaign consultant for Adams — and seized three iPhones and two laptop computers, along with papers and other evidence.

Investigators also took something agents identified as a “manila folder labeled Eric Adams,” as well as seven “contribution card binders” and other materials, the New York Times reported, citing a search warrant the publication had obtained.

Investigators are also probing about the potential involvement of a Brooklyn construction company with ties to Turkey, as well as a small university in Washington, D.C., that also has ties to the country and to Adams.

It is not the first time people in Adams orbit have come under financial scrutiny.

In September, Eric Ulrich, Adams’ ex-buildings department commissioner, was charged with doling out political favors in return for more than $150,000 in bribes, according to the New York Post.

And in July, six people were charged in a scheme to raise money through illegal straw donations for Adams’ 2021 campaign by first donating to another person allegedly to avoid campaign limits.

