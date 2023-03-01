NYC Mayor Eric Adams says when America ‘took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning that when the U.S. took prayers out of schools, guns replaced them.

“When we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools,” he said to applause from religious leaders at the annual Interfaith Breakfast in Manhattan.

The mayor was discussing the role that religious people could play in reducing societal problems.

“Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body. Church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies,” Adams said.

“I can’t separate my belief because I’m an elected official. When I walk, I walk with God. When I talk, I talk with God. When I put policies in place, I put them in with a God-like approach to them. That’s who I am,” he continued.

Adams identifies as Christian.

“As the mayor said before an interfaith group comprised of hundreds of representatives from a multitude of religions, you can’t remove the heart from the body. The policies we make as an administration are rooted in the mayor’s belief in his creator. The mayor personally believes all of our faiths would ensure we are humane to one another,” Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary, told Fox News Digital in a Wednesday email. “While everyone in the room immediately understood what the mayor meant, it’s unfortunate that some have attempted to hijack the narrative in an effort to misrepresent the mayor’s comments.”

A 1962 Supreme Court ruling, Engel v. Vitale, banned school-sponsored prayer.