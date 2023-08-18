NYC mayor fires back at Hochul on migrants, calls for executive order

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday responded after lawyers for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul criticized his handling of the migrant crisis that has assailed the city and surrounding areas.

Taking questions at a news conference, Adams said the crisis is a statewide issue that has “dropped into the lap of New York City residents.” He called for Hochul to issue an executive order that will stop localities surrounding New York City from passing ordinances banning migrant housing from being constructed in their regions. He said these ordinances are “really tying up a lot of time.”

“We are going into individual court cases where everyone is finding creative ways to not be the state and country that we are,” Adams told reporters.

The mayor reiterated that New York City is picking up the costs for housing migrants wherever they send them. Even so, dozens of New York counties have tried to stop Adams from housing asylum seekers in their towns, pointing to security issues caused by migrants who commit crimes.

In June, Adams filed a lawsuit against 30 New York counties that had passed local executive orders intended to stop the city from placing migrants in their jurisdictions.

“I think it’s unfortunate, and we’re hoping that the governor will put in place an executive order that would prevent this from having to go from location to location,” Adams said. “New York just cannot continue to take this flow. And, you know, all I can say is I’m hoping people can imagine what it’s like to every week come up with, you know, from 25 to almost 3,000 people finding new places, sporting fields, recreational centers, hotels. That is just not how you manage a city.”

New York City has been overwhelmed by tens of thousands of migrants pouring into the five boroughs in the past year. Adams said more than 100,000 people have sought shelter in the city to date — most entering the U.S. over the southern border — averaging as much as 2,900 new arrivals per week.

Lawyers for Hochul slammed the mayor’s response to the crisis in a 12-page letter sent to his office, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Hochul’s lawyer, Faith E. Gay, accused the city of being slow to make timely requests for regulatory changes or inform the state of crucial decisions.

“The city can and should do more to act in a proactive and collaborative manner with the state,” the letter stated.

The state reminded Adams of the nearly $1.5 billion in financial support for the city and said it will continue to provide significant financial assistance.

“The migrant crisis has been extremely costly and will continue to require significant financial resources,” the letter said. “Neither the City nor the State should have to absorb these operational needs or costs for what is a matter of federal concern.” The state also questioned management of funds by the city’s main subcontractor, and the city’s decision to allow migrants to sleep on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel.

Asked about the letter Thursday, Adams said he did not think the governor “slammed” his administration.

“I think the governor did her analysis on probably four areas that really, I think, to me, just need clarity on,” the mayor said. He explained that some of the sites the state suggested to house asylum seekers were determined to be unfit after investigations.

“The worst thing you could do is house migrants in a flood plain area and all of a sudden you have an emergency where you have to move people at that location,” Adams said. He also noted that New York City is required to spend $3.4 billion to draw down the $1 billion in assistance from New York state, which the city has not done yet.

