NYC’s Naked Cowboy makes endorsement for gov while performing on Times Square: ‘Restore law and order’

The famous Naked Cowboy in New York City’s Times Square endorsed GOP candidate Lee Zeldin for New York Governor in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Rep. Zeldin, R-N.Y., shared the video in a Tuesday tweet, showing Naked Cowboy, whose real name is Robert John Burck, singing a customized song for the GOP candidate while performing with a guitar wrapped with Zeldin’s name.

“Lee Zeldin for governor of New York. This one-party Democratic rule clearly doesn’t work. Gonna restore law and order, repeal the cashless bail,” Naked Cowboy sang. “Fire all the woke DA’s who won’t put these thugs in jail. Reduce taxes and regulations. Build the economy.”

“Before more wealthy New Yorkers take their tax dollars and flee. Stop teaching CRT and gender fluidity. Stick with math and science and the ABC’s,” Naked Cowboy sang while playing his guitar.

“SPOTTED in Times Square!,” Zeldin tweeted along with the video.

Naked Cowboy’s endorsement comes just under a week before New Yorkers will head to the polls and vote who their next governor will be.