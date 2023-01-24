Obama office won’t say whether it will conduct a search for classified documents

Former President Barack Obama’s office declined to answer questions about whether it is searching for classified documents at his residences after documents have now been found in the homes and offices of President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“We have nothing for you at this time,” Hannah Hankins, the communications director for Obama, told Fox News Digital when asked if searches for classified material were underway.

Five batches of classified documents from President Biden have been discovered since November from his time as Obama’s vice president. One batch was located at the Penn Biden Center and four at his Wilmington, Delaware, residence. A special counsel investigation into the matter was launched in January by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida to recover classified documents in August. Former Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana, residence.

The office of former President George W. Bush said he turned over all classified documents upon leaving the White House.

Obama has residences in four cities, according to Homes & Gardens: Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; and New York City.