Obama reacts to Biden diagnosis: ‘Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer…than Joe’

Former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and President Donald Trump have each commented on the grim news of President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery,” Obama noted in posts on social media.

Biden served as vice president during Obama’s White House tenure from early 2009 through early 2017.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer last week, according to a statement his personal office released on Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement noted.

President Donald Trump also commented on the news.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” he noted in a post on Truth Social.

The Clintons both commented as well.

“My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts,” former President Bill Clinton noted.

“I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, said in social media posts.

Biden, who left office earlier this year on Jan. 20, is 82 years old.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy contributed to this report