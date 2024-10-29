Obama slams pro-Trump men at Philadelphia rally; Springsteen warns GOP nominee is ‘an American tyrant’

Former President Barack Obama headlined a Monday stump speech in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, spending most of his remarks criticizing former President Trump and at one point appearing to admonish men who, as a voting bloc, are more favorable to him than the Democratic nominee.

Speaking at the Liacouras Center, home of the Temple Owls in North Philadelphia, Obama followed a slew of speakers and performers, including Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Philadelphia Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker and Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr., D-Pa.

“Do not dilly or dally… get out there,” Obama said, addressing Pennsylvanians yet to cast a ballot on the penultimate day of early voting.

Obama slammed Trump for what he called the “Muslim ban” and claims the Republican denies that he had once referred to fallen American soldiers as “losers and suckers.”

“I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior is somehow a sign of strength. You know, sort of the macho; fake-macho thing – I’m here to tell you that’s not what real strength is,” Obama said near the close of his speech, after criticizing Trump’s New York City rally for featuring crude comic Kill Tony, who referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage.”

“How can you tell yourself that it’s OK [to vote for Trump] as long as our side wins?” he said, later adding, “Real strength is about working hard. Real strength is about taking responsible and real strength is about telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient. Real strength is about being comfortable enough to treat everybody with dignity and respect. Real strength is about helping people who need it, and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves.”

Obama also made fun of Trump for hawking “Trump Bibles” reportedly manufactured in China.

“He wants you to follow the Word of God; Donald Trump edition,” quipping the Trump name essentially appears there “next to Matthew and Luke.”

“You’re a tough guy on China except when you can make few bucks,” he said, comparing what he saw as Trump’s foibles to an “SNL” skit.

“The man holds this big rally at Madison Square Garden, and the warmup speakers were saying – trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes,” he said, at which point he went on to describe Kill Tony’s widely-criticized set.

As the crowd often jeered references to Trump or his surrogates, Obama repeatedly mock-criticized the crowd for the response.

“Nobody can hear your boos, but they can hear your vote,” he said, repeating the theme at various points.

Obama also utilized Harris’ running mate to take shots at his longtime political nemesis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, he said, has the skills to “take a vintage truck apart and put it together again.”

“Do you think Donald Trump could do that?” he quipped. “Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a flat tire in his life? He calls over his chauffeur, ‘Jeeves’.”

Obama also accused Trump of taking credit for what he claimed was “his” economy, which he suggested he took his entire administration to build following the financial crisis under former President George W. Bush.

At one point, the former president struck a more personal tone, saying that growing up his father was not present in his home.

Obama, the child of Barack Obama Sr. and Stanley Ann Dunham, grew up mostly with Dunham, who went by her middle name.

“[But] I did have people around me; my stepfather, grandparents, teachers, coaches, and most of all, my mom who who taught me the difference between right and wrong; who showed me what it meant to be honest and to be responsible and to work hard and to treat other people the way I wanted to be treated. And I did not always live up to those values,” he said.

“When I was a teenager, I partied all too much … but over time, I internalized that and I tried to live up to them. And I suspect most of you grew up the same way.”

Obama had been preceded by an introducer named John Solomon, and previously by Springsteen – who performed solo versions of “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

Springsteen, who also notably performed on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for then-Illinois Sen. Obama during the 2008 cycle, ripped into Trump during his breaks.

At one point, the septuagenarian Jersey rocker declared “Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant.”

“This election is about a group of folks who want to fundamentally undermine an American way of life. Donald Trump doesn’t understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American,” “The Boss” added.

Prior to Springsteen, Casey spoke about the importance of women’s rights, and was preceded by Legend, who claimed “freedom is at stake in this election.”

“Donald Trump had four years… you saw what he did with those four years…” said Legend, whose real name is John Stephens.

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are seen as the proverbial key to the White House.

A spokesman for Team Trump suggested after the rally that Democrats’ decision to have Obama back on the campaign circuit is a sign of desperation in the Commonwealth.

“Democrats’ continued reliance on celebrities and Barack Obama, a president from over 10 years ago, to make the case for their party’s presidential candidate is another indication that Kamala’s pitch for another four years of unlimited illegal immigration, inflation, and wars abroad is falling flat with Pennsylvanians,” said PA Team Trump spokesman Kush Desai.

“Glitzy celebrities and presidents of yesteryear aren’t going to make up for a mediocre message, disastrous record, and less-than-appealing candidate,” he added.

