Obama wishes wife Michelle happy birthday as she stays away from key public events

Former President Obama wished his wife Michelle Obama a happy birthday on Friday, calling her “the love of my life.”

The former first lady has turned 61, but has largely avoided being out in public in recent weeks. She will not attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Monday, and was not seen at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week.

To commemorate her birthday, the former president shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

MICHELLE OBAMA SKIPPING TRUMP INAUGURATION TO AVOID HAVING TO ‘PRETEND FOR PROTOCOL’S SAKE’: REPORTS

Michelle later shared the post on X and captioned it, “Love you, honey!” followed with a heart emoji and an emoji of a face blowing a kiss.

Sources reportedly close to Michelle told People that the former first lady intends to skip Trump’s inauguration because she cannot contain her disdain for the Republican president-elect.

MICHELLE OBAMA TO SKIP TRUMP INAUGURATION, 11 DAYS AFTER MISSING CARTER FUNERAL

The former first lady repeatedly took jabs at Trump while on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris and during her speeches at the Democratic National Convention in August. In one speech at the DNC, she accused Trump of spreading “racist lies” and opposing her husband’s political career because of his race.

Though she is often floated as a choice of Democratic candidate for president, the source emphasized that the former first lady also has no interest in being a public figure now that her public service has ended.

JENNIFER ANISTON RESPONDS TO TABLOID ROMANTICALLY LINKING HER AND BARACK OBAMA

While she will not be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, the former president is scheduled to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration event along with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and their spouses.

JENNIFER ANISTON RESPONDS TO TABLOID ROMANTICALLY LINKING HER AND BARACK OBAMA

Unconfirmed rumors swirled late last year that the Obamas’ marriage was on the rocks and that Barack Obama had been involved in a romantic affair with actress Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston emphatically denied the rumors, telling late night host Jimmy Kimmel, “That is absolutely untrue. … I know Michelle more than him.”

When reached for comment at the time, an Obama representative told Fox News Digital, “Stop.”