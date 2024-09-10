Obama’s half brother rips Biden-Harris agenda while hyping second Trump term: ‘We’re going to win’

Former President Obama’s half brother is backing former President Trump for president and spoke to Fox News Digital about why he left the Democratic Party and why he believes Trump is “going to win” in November.

“I’m supporting President Trump. I’ve been a supporter, a supporter since 2016. I like him,” Malik Obama told Fox News Digital on Monday. “I like the way he comes across. I like his demeanor. I like his straightforwardness. And I think he’s good for the country. And, he put the country back on course. Yes. I’m a Republican, so he’s my nominee.”

Malik and Barack are both sons of Barack Hussein Obama Sr. and Malik was the best man at Barack’s 1992 wedding, although the two have grown estranged since.

“The main thing is making America strong, you know, in the eyes of the world. And Trump is a strong person. He’s known for his mettle, his strength and I like that,” Malik said. “He’s a no-nonsense guy. He’s a businessman, so he knows, you know, how to run a big organization. And the Democrats, I fell out with them because they’re hypocrites.”

Obama explained that the hypocrisy that made him leave the Democratic Party involved the way Democrats have treated Trump and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“They’ve been treating Mr. President Trump horribly,” Obama said. “I’m not seeing anything like that in my life. You know, they’re going after him for, you know, going through tooth and nail. But using the judiciary to try to lock him up and keep him off the ballot, and I’ve not seen anything like that in my life. So the way they’re treating a former president of the United States of America is despicable to me.”

Obama said that in 2024 he believes “Democrats will be there doing the same thing they did in 2016.”

“They did it with Hillary, Hillary Clinton, and they were lying. And, you know, they’re just hypocrites. And, you know, they’re not straightforward and OK, I was a Democrat at that time until, you know, they started lying and, about the emails and I saw through, you know, they’re, they’re trying to put Hillary Clinton through, by devious means,” he continued. “And then Trump came out and called them out. He called them out straight to their face. And I like that. And a light bulb just came on from my head. And I just said, ‘Yeah, this is it.’ So I’ve been a big Trump follower since then.”

Obama also took issue with President Biden and the way his party handled transitioning to VP Harris.

“Then you had Joe Biden, old man,” Obama said. “He can’t even find the door even if you showed him, and he holds on until the last minute and he is the nominee. And all of a sudden, they drop off and they put Kamala Harris. Come on Harris. She’s like a joke. I see the way she behaves and everything, and I don’t think that she’s the right person. Maybe they should have decided to put Michelle Obama instead.”

Obama said his half brother Barack Obama and Harris are “cut from the same cloth” and “wishy-washy,” especially when it comes to abortion and immigration.

“Going around, fooling around with biology and things like that,” Obama said. “I think that is evil. But they stand for that. And I think that is abominable, you know, that they would go ahead and support such things. She’s talking about freedom of, what is it? What she’s talking about reproductive freedom and reproductive freedom is abortion.

“You know, giving somebody the right to go ahead and kill a baby,” he added. “I don’t agree with it. I find it really abominable that they would do such a thing.”

“Even the border issue with the immigration and illegal immigrants coming into the United States. It took me forever to get my children [through] and I came in legally to the United States. I had a green card. The papers were put through, and I went through the process, and I was a legal resident for a long time until I decided to become a U.S. citizen. And that also was a process. You have to go and file and apply and do the things you’re supposed to do,” Obama continued. “And then, my children are now in the USA and had to go put in the papers for them and then legally. And then you got people coming in, illegals and being allowed to vote and things like that. And, and that to me is, you know, that’s a no no. I can’t stand for that. And I can’t support that kind of policy.”

Obama’s half-brother went on to tell Fox News Digital that he believes former President Obama is “fake” and “did zilch” for his family and that’s part of the reason Trump is so appealing in comparison, because he “doesn’t beat around the bush.”

“Yeah, we’re going to win,” Obama said about what his message to Trump would be.

“I just say President Trump, you’re going to win in November 2024,” he concluded. “You’re going to win. And I think you’re going to win by a landslide because all the hype that’s going on with Kamala and she can’t even interview, and I’m waiting for tomorrow, and everybody’s going to see that she can’t interview. All she does is laugh and move.”