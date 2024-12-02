‘Of course I support the pardon of my son,’ Jill Biden tells reporter

First lady Jill Biden backed President Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter Biden from criminal charges during a holiday press conference with National Guard members and their families at the White House on Monday.

“Of course I support the pardon of my son,” Jill responded to a reporter’s shouted question following her remarks.

Hunter is the stepson of Jill Biden.

The White House unveiled its Christmas decorations to the media ahead of the holiday season, with this year’s theme, “A Season of Peace and Light,” announced by Jill Biden in a statement Monday.

“As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values we hold sacred: faith, family, service to our country, kindness towards our neighbors, and the power of community and connection,” the Bidens wrote in a commemorative holiday guidebook that will be provided to visitors.

The announcement to pardon Hunter’s two felony cases was made by the White House on Sunday night. The pardon applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden “has committed or may have committed” from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Biden wrote in a statement. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

The president went on to claim that his son was “treated differently” by prosecutors.

President Biden pardoning his son is a departure from his previous remarks to the media over the summer, declaring he would not pardon the first son.

“Yes,” President Biden told ABC News when asked if he would rule out pardoning Hunter ahead of his guilty verdict in the gun case.

Days later, following a jury of Hunter’s peers finding him guilty of three felony firearm offenses, the president again said he would not pardon his son.

