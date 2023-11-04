Ohio Congressman cancels town meeting over threats against Jewish people

Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman, a Democrat, canceled a town meeting scheduled for Saturday in the city of Lebanon in response to threats being made against Jewish people across the U.S. amid the war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

Landsman, who is Jewish, announced Friday that the event in the Cincinnati suburb would be canceled, citing security concerns.

“We have been advised by the House Sergeant at Arms and local law enforcement that due to problematic online discourse and very serious national threats against Jews, it is imperative we take necessary steps to keep people safe,” Landsman’s office wrote in a statement.

FBI ARRESTS ALASKA MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL US SENATOR, WEAR THEIR SKIN ‘AS CLOTHES’

“This is a scary and difficult time, and we want to be sure we stay fully engaged while keeping everyone safe. Thank you for your engagement and understanding,” the statement continues.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against the Jewish State in decades on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

Landsman’s event canceled over safety concerns comes after charges were filed earlier this week in two separate cases following threats against other U.S. lawmakers.

NEVADA MAN FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KIDNAP, ASSAULT OR MURDER JEWISH US SENATOR

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Las Vegas man who was arrested last month is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S. senator. John Anthony Miller, 43, allegedly left several threatening voicemails for the office of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who is Jewish, between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19.

An Alaska man, 46-year-old Arther Graham, was arrested by the FBI on Monday after he allegedly threatened to “hunt” down and kill a U.S. senator. He was charged with using interstate communications with a threat to kidnap and injure. The U.S. senator was not identified, but the criminal complaint refers to the lawmaker as “she.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only female senator representing Alaska, although the complaint does not specify if the threats were made against a senator from Alaska or another state.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.