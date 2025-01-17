Ohio Gov. DeWine to pick his Lt. Governor to fill Vice President-elect JD Vance’s vacant seat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will announce on Friday Lt. Governor Jon Husted as his pick to fill the Senate vacancy left by Vice President-elect JD Vance ahead of his inauguration on Monday, Fox News has learned.

The announcement will be made at approximately 1 p.m.

Vance gave the Senate notice of his forthcoming resignation on Jan. 9, which became official on the following day. He officially resigned 10 days prior to his and President-elect Trump’s swearing in.

“To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day,” Vance said in a statement.

“The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad. Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

After Vance’s resignation, new Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said in his own statement, “Ohio couldn’t be prouder of JD Vance! He has served our country with great honor, first in the Marines, then in the US Senate, and now as our 50th Vice President! I’m extremely thankful to JD for his early and unwavering support. A truly amazing journey for an outstanding guy!”

Once the new senator is sworn in, Republicans will officially have a 53-vote majority.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced his pick to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the upper chamber. He picked Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody cannot be sworn in until Rubio officially resigns, which he is expected to do after his likely confirmation to be Secretary of State on Monday.