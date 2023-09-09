Ohio Republican lawmaker resigns amid domestic violence charges

A GOP state lawmaker who was arrested twice for domestic violence cases announced his plans to step down next month.

Ohio State Representative Bob Young formally submitted his letter of resignation Friday to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

“I am officially giving you my resignation as State Representative for district 32 effective as of October 2, 2023. This will allow time to engage a qualified Summit Co. Republican for my replacement. Serving in the Ohio House of Representatives has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I will always honor the time and effort, put forth in trying to make my district and the state a better place to live,” Young wrote in the letter to Stephens.

“I will be vigorously defending myself, and I’m looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out,” Young wrote. “I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve.”

OHIO LAWMAKER ARRESTED ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE

Young’s announcement came several days after Stephens stripped the representative from Summit County, which includes the city of Akron, of his position as a committee chair.

The state representative was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault in July. He allegedly struck his wife in the face and threw her cellphone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, according to a Summit County sheriff’s report. Their young daughter witnessed the incident.

OHIO LAWMAKER INDICTED ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE REPORTEDLY HAS NO RESIGNATION PLANS

Young’s wife then sought “safe haven” in Young’s brother’s home after the alleged assault, according to the report. Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother’s home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young charged him, and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislature was arrested again in August after on he allegedly violated a protective order by leaving multiple voicemails for his wife. He was released on his own recognizance but must wear an ankle monitor at all times.

In a previous email statement to the Associate Press, Young defended his actions saying that he didn’t believe his actions were criminal, and he loves his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.