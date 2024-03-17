Ohio Republican US Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has special message for GOP members who ‘don’t like’ Trump

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Trump was flanked by several Republican allies during a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

In his remarks, Trump railed against President Biden — calling him “a great threat to our democracy” and the “worst president in U.S. history” — and his border policies. The 45th president also urged voters to back Moreno, an Ohio businessman who is running to help Republicans win a crucial seat and potentially flip the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Moreno returned the favor during the speech, urging voters to back Trump, and he offered a special message to Republicans who “don’t like” the former president.

“I am so sick of Republicans that will say ‘I support President Trump’s policies, but I don’t like the man,'” Moreno said, drawing some reaction from the crowd. “This is a good man. This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country.”

Moreno faces Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

The winner will face third-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is viewed as a particularly vulnerable Democrat, in November.

Trump’s pick for Ohio senator has picked up several endorsements ahead of the crucial primary election.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., endorsed Moreno in a statement last month.

“I am thrilled to endorse Bernie Moreno as Ohio’s next U.S. Senator. Bernie is a strong conservative who will put America first and help reverse the damage done by Joe Biden and the radical left’s agenda.”

“Bernie is the type of senator we need to help get our nation back on track for working American families. Bernie will be a fierce voice for the forgotten men and women of this country, and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate.”

He is also endorsed by fellow Ohioans, Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, both of whom spoke during Saturday’s rally.

“What we had under President Trump was a guy who did what he said he was going to do,” Jordan said. “He was amazing. He said he would cut taxes, he did. He said he would reduce regulations, he did. He said he would put conservatives on the court, he did.”

Moreno has also picked up endorsements from former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith R-Miss., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rand Paul, R-Ky., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

According to his website, Moreno is a former luxury car dealership tycoon, who purchased a flailing Cleveland Mercedes-Benz dealership in 2005. He has cast himself as a “political outsider” and a self-made man.

With a background reminiscent of Trump, he quickly emerged as the Trump-world favorite for the nomination.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Johnson contributed to this report.