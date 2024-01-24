Oklahoma lawmaker proposes legislation outlawing pornography

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Oklahoma state lawmaker is proposing a bill that not only prohibits the production or dissemination of “unlawful” pornography, but also punishes those who watch media depicting sexual intercourse with fines.

State Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, introduced an Act into the state legislature that, if approved, would prohibit Oklahomans from producing or disseminating “unlawful” pornographic materials lacking “serious” scientific, political, educational, literary or artistic value.

“For far too long, civil society has conflated liberty for license,” FOX 25 in Oklahoma City quoted the lawmaker as saying. “These bills are aimed at strengthening the God-instituted bedrock of society, that is, the family. A strong, prosperous and flourishing society depends on strong families.”

The Baptist preacher’s proposed legislation would also ban state residents from aiding or abetting in the creation and spread of pornography. It also bans sexting between non-married individuals.

According to the legislation, anyone who engages in media that depicts sexual intercourse, masturbation or stimulation could face up to a year in prison and a fine of at least $2,000.

“Each of the items of unlawful pornography… are depictions of sexual conduct which are patently offensive under contemporary community standards in this state, and have as their dominant theme an appeal to prurient interest in sex under contemporary community standards of this state, and may not be produced or distributed within the state if they lack serious literary, artistic, educational, political, or scientific purposes or value,” the bill reads.

Anyone caught acting, photographing, posing, modeling or selling “obscene” material could face punishments, as could anyone else who exhibits or publishes the media.

The legislation covers films, pictures, video games, books, magazines, drawings and statues.

Civil suits can also be filed by complainants, in which they could receive $10,000 in statutory damages for each “depiction” in an effort to prevent violators from repeatedly breaking the law.

Deevers did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the legislation.

Deevers, the station reported, explained that the bills aim to guide the requisite legal structures necessary to afford individuals and families the best chance of success.

The bill also strengthens punishments for those who engage in watching, obtaining or purchasing child pornography, which is a felony.

Anyone found guilty of child pornography-related charges could face up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. They would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Those who become repeat offenders could face up to 30 more years in prison.