Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin endorses Trump for president in 2024

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., has endorsed former President Donald Trump in his run for the White House in 2024.

In a Friday statement on Truth social, Mullin wrote: “I’m proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024.”

“President Trump is the architect of our America First movement,” said Mullin, who was elected to serve as Oklahoma’s junior senator last November. “He is a proven champion for our conservative values, and a fearless leader on the world stage.”

“In just four years, President Trump delivered great results for the American people. He lowered taxes, secured American energy independence, protected our Second Amendment, and never backed down from the radical Left threatening our way of life,” he added. “President Trump is exactly the president we need to lead this country through the tough road ahead. Not only am I proud to endorse President Trump, I’m proud to call him my friend.”

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump announced one week after the November 2022 midterm elections that he would seek a second term in the White House.

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to a crowd of supporters at the time.

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not,” he continued, blaming President Biden for the current state of the nation. “In fact, we can go very far. We’re going to have to go far first. We have to get out of this ditch. And once we’re out, you’ll see things that nobody imagined for any country. It’s called the United States of America. And it’s an incredible place.”

Trump first won the presidency in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. If he is elected again, he would become only the second president to retake the White House after having been ousted, a feat achieved by Grover Cleveland in 1892 after he had lost the presidency to Benjamin Harrison in 1888. A victory would make Trump the 45th and the 47th president.

Other prominent politicians – including newly-elected Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance and South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham – have said they will also support Trump in the 2024 race for the White House before other likely candidates made their announcements.

