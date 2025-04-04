One Republican senator voted against confirming Trump nominee Harmeet Dhillon

All but one Senate Republican voted on Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Harmeet Dhillon to serve as an assistant attorney general.

While the 52-45 vote was almost entirely along party lines, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, joined Democrats in voting against Dhillon’s confirmation.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump announced in December that Dhillon was his choice to serve as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department.

“I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump declared in his Truth Social post at the time.

“Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY. Congratulations, Harmeet!” he added.

Trump recently accused Murkwoski, Maine Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and Kentucky Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The president called out the four GOP senators ahead of a vote on a measure to scuttle his tariff policy on Canadian products.

All four Republican senators voted for the joint resolution anyway, and it cleared the Senate with all Democrats voting in favor.