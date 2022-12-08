Oregon Supreme Court leaves in place order blocking strict new gun law

A new, strict gun law in Oregon remains on hold after the state’s high court said it would not grant an emergency motion to overturn a lower court’s ruling.

Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued the ruling Wednesday, denying the request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to reinstate the law, known as Measure 114. The law had been set to take effect on Thursday.

“Magazine capacity restrictions and permitting requirements have a proven track record: they save lives!” Rosenblum said in a statement. “We are confident the Oregon Constitution — like the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — allows these reasonable regulations.”

The law, which was approved by Oregon voters in November’s election, is among the strictest in the nation. It bans large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds — except for current owners, law enforcement and the military — and requires a permit to purchase any gun. To qualify for a permit, an applicant would need to complete an approved firearm safety course that includes a review of state and federal laws and a demonstration before a certified instructor that the applicant can properly lock, load, unload, fire and store a gun.

Applicants are also subject to a fee of up to $65, need to pass a criminal background check and need to be determined by a permit agent to not pose a danger to themselves or others based on their mental state or past behavior.

The law says that those seeking a permit can do so from the local police chief, county sheriff, or their designees. It also establishes a firearms database to be set up by state police and requires applicants to be fingerprinted and photographed.

The measure narrowly passed, with state election data showing as of Thursday that 50.6% of voters supported it and 49.4% were against it.

The law’s passage quickly resulted in legal challenges. The ruling that Justice Walters left in place was handed down Tuesday when Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked the law from taking effect.

Raschio’s ruling came just hours after a federal judge in a separate case agreed to leave the law in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.