Otto Warmbier’s mother endorses Nikki Haley for president in heartfelt speech

Cindy Warmbier, the mother of Otto Warmbier, endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s presidential run in a heartfelt speech on Wednesday.

Warmbier, whose son died from injuries sustained in North Korean custody in 2017, said Haley had “changed her life,” and was a “glimmer of light” during the dark times following her son’s death. Haley officially kicked off her 2024 presidential run with an announcement event in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

Warmbier was a headline speaker at the event, telling the audience about how Haley fought for her son’s release during her time as ambassador to the United Nations in former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“My son Otto was invited to North Korea on an organized tour. He was taken hostage, tortured and murdered by the government of North Korea,” Cindy began. “Our story was on every newspaper and on every TV station in America… But there is a lot you don’t know, and that’s why I’m here.”

“I came here to tell you how Nikki Haley changed my life. To tell you that Nikki was a glimmer of light in the darkest period of my life. To tell you why America would be lucky to have Nikki Haley in the White House,” she continued. “We need Nikki Haley fighting for all our children the way she fought for Otto.”

Cindy explained how she had become friends with Nikki in 2018 after requesting a meeting with the then-ambassador.

Haley’s campaign kickoff event came one day after she declared her candidacy for president, emphasizing in a social media video that “it’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

“America is not past its prime, it’s just that our politicians are past theirs,” Haley said in her first campaign speech, as the crowd chanted “USA” and “Nikki.”

Haley is the second major Republican to officially enter the 2024 presidential race, with Trump announcing his own candidacy last year. Other likely candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.