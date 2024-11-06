Outgoing LA DA says America’s shift is ‘heartbreaking’ after losing re-election bid

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said America’s shift is “heartbreaking” and wished Nathan Hochman the best after losing his re-election bid early Wednesday.

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking,” Gascón said in a statement. “Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver. Nevertheless, I have called Mr. Hochman and wish him the best as Los Angeles County’s next district attorney. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform.”

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, campaigned as a “hard middle” candidate while rejecting several of Gascón’s liberal policies, which Hochman attributed to increased crime and a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders.

“The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of DA Gascon’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future. As DA, I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility,” Hochman told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Hochman confirmed that Gascón called him Wednesday morning to concede the race and vowed to work with Hochman on a smooth transition, saying “It was a positive call.”

Crime was considered a top issue of the election cycle, with FBI data showing a 4.5% increase in violent crime from 2021-2022.

Hochman would often spotlight rising violent crime across the country during debates and received the support of local police unions despite Gascón’s previous service as a police officer.

Gascón has previously faced two recall attempts amid growing discontent with progressive policies statewide. He is facing multiple lawsuits, including one from the union representing the prosecutors who work in his office for withholding information on a close ally in an alleged violation of the California Public Records Act (CPRA).

Gascón is also facing about two dozen retaliation lawsuits from rank-and-file prosecutors in his office who have previously blown the whistle on actions they view as soft on crime, unfair to victims and potentially illegal.

One deputy district attorney was awarded a $1.5 million settlement last year after she sued for retaliation. Deputy DA Shawn Randolph argued she had been transferred to a lesser position after raising concerns about various Gascón policies that may have violated victims’ rights under Marsy’s Law.

