Over 20 Democrats, one Republican vote against resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses

More than 20 Democrats and one Republican voted against a Thursday House resolution to condemn antisemitism on college campuses.

H.Res. 798 passed with a final tally of 396-23, comprised of a bipartisan 213 Republican votes and 183 Democrat votes.

Of the 23 that voted against the resolution, 22 were Democrats. The only Republican to vote against it was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who cited concerns over free speech.

“Free speech means protecting speech you don’t like, not just speech you do like. Also, who defines antisemitism?” Massie wrote in a post on X explaining his vote.

Nearly every member of the far-left “Squad” voted against the resolution. Rep. Greg Casar, R-Texas, was the only “Squad” member to not oppose the bill.

The 22 Democrats to oppose the resolution were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Summer Lee, D-Pa., Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., Mark Takano, D-Calif., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., André Carson, D-Ind., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

The Biden administration acknowledged the rise in antisemitism on college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war earlier this week.

It told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department were working with campus law enforcement across the country in an effort to combat the “alarming rise” in antisemitic incidents and threats against Jewish communities at schools and universities.