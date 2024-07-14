PA Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers update on Trump assassination attempt, honors victim slain in attack

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered an update on the investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Trump on Sunday.

Shapiro says state police are working together with federal investigators to learn more information about the shooter. The governor also honored Corey Comperatore, a victim who was shot and killed during the attack while shielding his wife and daughters.

“We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night, Corey. I just spoke to his wife and Corey’s two daughters. Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community, and most especially, Corey loved his family,” Shapiro said.

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him and the community. I asked Corey’s wife if it would be OK for me to share that we spoke. She said yes. She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero, that Corey dove on his family to protect them,” he added.

The victim’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, also noted in a Facebook post that Corey “was a hero that shielded his daughters.”

“His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality,” Schafer wrote.

Shapiro went on to confirm that he spoke with President Biden regarding the investigation on Saturday night. He said the state police have been granted all the resources they need to assist in the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

The FBI identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, saying he fired on the former president from a rooftop roughly 130 yards away from the stage.

Shapiro condemned the attack once again and said he was praying for the full recovery of the two other victims of the shooting who remain in critical condition.

He also said he has yet to speak with Trump, but he wished the former president well and said he is praying for his recovery.

Fox News Digital’s Scott McDonald contributed to this update.