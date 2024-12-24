PA woman charged with trying to register dead people, including own father, to vote

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on felony forgery, public records tampering and voter registration-related charges based on allegations she tried to fraudulently register dead people, including her own father, to vote in the 2024 election.

Jennifer Hill, from the Chester area, was arrested Thursday and accused of attempting to add four ineligible individuals to the voter rolls, including her late father.

Delaware County’s Democratic district attorney, Jack Stollsteimer, said in public remarks that Hill used an app to register 324 people as a staffer for a group called the New Pennsylvania Project.

Stollsteimer said the Pennsylvania Department of State makes the app available for legal voter registration drives. He said Hill successfully registered 181 people, but 129 other names – which he called a “big number” – were not successful.

“Literally what this woman did was to pad the numbers for her employment. She started registering people that were dead. One of them was her father.”

Hill allegedly tried to register a second deceased individual, whom Stollsteimer said Hill knew was dead because they passed away in 2011 in the house she is currently living in.

“She knows that because she was the person who called the police to come when he died in her house.”

“She did register a fraudulent person,” Stollsteimer said, adding that particular registrant did not vote this year. The fake person’s identity was a portmanteau of her grandmother’s name and a different birthday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In addition, prosecutors charged an 84-year-old man named Philip Moss with voting both in Florida and by mail in Delaware County.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, an executive at the New Pennsylvania Project called the allegations “heartbreaking” and said the group does not provide financial incentives or bonuses for additional voter registrations.

“Our employees have no quota to meet, and hourly wages paid to part-time canvassing employees remain the same no matter the number of voter registration applications collected,” Kadida Kenner said.

Kenner added that the Pennsylvania Department of State notified the group about potential issues with a canvasser and the person – believed to be Hill – was immediately suspended.

“Due to the hard work of many individuals to prevent disruptive actions by bad actors, our voting rolls and elections are secure, and no fraudulent ballots were cast,” she said.

“As a nonpartisan organization, our year-round voter registration efforts are not directed, in coordination, or aligned with any political party or candidate. Our registration efforts are not and will never be dictated by an election cycle,” Kenner went on.

Of the nearly 10,000 applicants the group successfully canvassed for, 48% registered as Democrats, 34% as unaffiliated or third-party and 18% as Republicans.

Hill reportedly faces up to 10 counts for each of the four registrations that led to the indictment by prosecutors in Media.

The Democratic-majority Philadelphia suburb was once more a “swing” county – often voting Democratic on the presidential level while electing state legislative Republicans like then-Senate leader Dominic Pileggi in the 2000s.

But, “Delco,” as it is often called, along with neighboring Chester and Montgomery Counties, has swung heavily leftward in the age of Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris won the county with 61% of the vote.