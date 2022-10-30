Paul Pelosi Jr. says ‘Thank you for your prayers’ after hammer assault on father

Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said, “Thank you” for well-wishes after his father was brutally attacked with a hammer early Friday.

Pelosi Jr. was seen Friday speaking with an FBI agent outside his parents’ home in San Francisco, where the assault occurred.

He was also spotted on the streets of San Francisco Saturday and was asked for comment on the attack. He replied, “Thank you” to those who are praying for him and his family.

Suspect David DePape is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, police said.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE SAYS REPUBLICAN REP. MIKE GARCIA OWES PELOSI FAMILY ‘APOLOGY’

Paul Pelosi, a business executive, was “violently assaulted” by someone who had broken into the couple’s San Francisco home and shouted, “Where is Nancy?” according to officials and sources. Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives, was not present in the home at the time.

CONGRESSIONAL LAWMAKERS AGHAST AFTER PELOSI’S HUSBAND ATTACKED DURING BREAK IN

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters Friday that police had received a call at 2:27 a.m. for a report of a break-in at the home, and had arrived to find Pelosi and DePape “both holding a hammer.”

DePape, 42, “pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said.

The United States Capitol Police are working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) in the investigation and said that Nancy Pelosi had been in Washington, D.C. with her security detail at the time of the break-in.

FBI agents could be seen at the home on Friday morning.

In a statement provided to Fox News on Friday, a spokesperson for the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office said that investigators “are working to determine the facts of what happened, including the motive behind the attack.”

Fox News’ Michael Lundin, Stephanie Pagones, and David Spunt contributed to this report.