Paul Pelosi Jr. updates on father’s condition outside San Francisco hospital after hammer attack

EXCLUSIVE: The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a man with a hammer in his San Francisco home on Friday, expressed optimism about his dad’s condition on Saturday.

“So far so good, so far so good,” Paul Pelosi Jr. told Fox News Digital outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” by someone who had broken into the couple’s San Francisco home and shouted, “Where is Nancy?” according to officials and sources.

Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives and second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency, was not present in the home at the time.

PELOSI ATTACK: WOMAN CLAIMING TO BE SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE’S STEPDAUGHTER SAYS HE WAS ABUSIVE

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, is now facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies stemming from the incident that occurred just after 2 a.m.

Scott said police responded to a well-being check and found DePape and Pelosi truggling over a hammer. He said officers then witnessed DePape as he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and “violently assaulted” him.

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK: WHO IS DAVID DEPAPE, SUSPECTED PAUL PELOSI ASSAILANT?

Officers then immediately tackled DePape, disarmed him and took him into custody, while requesting emergency backup and rendering medical aid at the scene. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker,” Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Speaker Pelosi, said Friday. “Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier on Saturday, Pelosi Jr. was asked for comment on the attack and said “thank you” to those who have been keeping his family in their prayers.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.