Paul Pelosi video shows hammer attack after police arrive

A California court on Friday released surveillance and bodycam video of the October 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home.

The San Francisco County Superior Court made the footage public after Judge Stephen Murphy denied a request two days earlier by prosecutors to keep it secret.

The Oct. 28, 2022, attack sent Paul Pelosi, 82, to the hospital for emergency surgery on a skull fracture.

One portion of the footage shows police knocking on the door of Pelosi’s home, before the door opens to reveal Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape.

“What’s going on man?” an officer asks.

“Everything is good,” DePape responds as he and Pelosi each have one hand on a hammer, with DePape also placing a hand on Pelosi’s wrist. Pelosi appears to be holding an object in his other hand.

“Drop the hammer!” the officer then says.

“Umm, nope,” DePape then responds, before wrestling the hammer away from Pelosi and swinging it at him.

“Oh, s—!” one of the officers says as police burst into the home and apprehend DePape.

Another clip, taken in black and white, showed DePape approaching the Pelosis’ San Francisco house and dropping multiple bags onto the ground. He then rummaged through the bags before he apparently pulled a hammer out of his clothing and started swinging at a glass door, eventually entering the home.

DePape, 42, has pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident.

Fox News was among the news organizations pushing for the video’s release.

When San Francisco police arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m., they found Pelosi in his pajamas and the intruder wearing shorts, sneakers and a sweatshirt, according to court filings.

The encounter lasted just 15 seconds from when Pelosi opened the door for officers to when the hammer attack took place, according to a filing.

“The two officers opened the door to see the foyer of the Pelosi Residence, Mr. Pelosi, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, DEPAPE in shorts, running shoes and a sweatshirt, and DEPAPE and Mr. Pelosi jointly gripping a hammer,” an indictment read.

The attack caused Pelosi to suffer a skull fracture and other injuries, according to authorities.

Police called an ambulance to treat Pelosi, who was bleeding from a head wound.

Investigators also said that DePape researched homes of Pelosi and two other targets on an alleged hit list two days before breaking into the House Speaker’s $8 million hilltop Pacific Heights mansion.

Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police also had live video surveillance outside the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, but weren’t watching it when DePape allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, sources told Fox News shortly after the incident.

The officers were monitoring a live-feed of many cameras, which include surveillance of the capitol complex, but also monitor some points away from the capitol, which include the Pelosi residence.

According to sources, an officer was monitoring the feeds and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi’s residence. If the officers were watching the feed monitoring in real-time, the break-in would have been seen.

