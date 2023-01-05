Pelosi calls Republicans’ attitude toward McCarthy’s speakership ‘frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy’

Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the drama surrounding the election of her potential successor, Rep-elect. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after the sixth speakership vote failed on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night after the House decided to adjourn for the day, Pelosi called out Republicans for their “cavalier attitude” in electing a new Speaker, tweeting “all who serve in the House share a responsibility to bring dignity to this body.”

“Sadly, Republicans’ cavalier attitude in electing a Speaker is frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy of this institution,” she wrote.

The tweet ended with saying the House must open and the “People’s work” must be continued.

REP-ELECT BYRON DONALDS RESPONDS TO ‘RETRIBUTION’ FOR RUNNING AGAINST KEVIN MCCARTHY

Pelosi’s tweet was met with backlash though as some responded to her initial statement, claiming all representatives are responsible for bringing dignity to the body, by mentioning her decision to rip up former President Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

Other users, including The Babylon Bee’s Managing Editor Joel Berry, responded by saying the failed votes are democracy in action and obstructing Congress is the people’s work she is referring to.

The House is scheduled to reconvene Thursday at noon to begin the seventh round of voting.

A GOP aide confirmed to Fox News Channel Wednesday night that McCarthy was working with members of the House Freedom Caucus, many of whom make up the 20 Republicans opposing him, to come to an agreement on concessions in hopes of directing their votes his way.

ANDY BIGGS SAYS ‘DC CARTEL’ MUST END AS REPUBLICANS CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS FOR SPEAKERSHIP

McCarthy has fallen at least 15 short of the 218 votes required to earn the speaker’s gavel in all six rounds of voting between Tuesday and Wednesday. His most received came on Tuesday with 203 votes while he only mustered a high of 201 votes during the Wednesday rounds.

The 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy on Wednesday cast their votes for Florida Republican Byron Donalds, including himself. Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz voted “present” after previously voting for McCarthy in Tuesday’s three rounds of voting.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Democrats have remained united behind incoming Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York in all six rounds of voting, with all 212 casting a vote for him.