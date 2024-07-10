Pelosi ignores Biden’s decision to stay in the race in latest sign of Democrat fracture

Democrat Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi disregarded President Biden’s declarations that he will not drop out of the presidential race, suggesting there is still a decision to be made on whether he will remain the nominee.

Biden has repeatedly said that he will not drop out of the presidential race, most recently penning a letter to congressional Democrats stating that he is “firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”

Pelosi, however, insinuated that Biden is still making a decision on whether he will stay in the race as more Democrats break on the issue.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We are all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday when asked if she is supporting his re-election bid.

The Democrat added that Biden is “beloved, he’s respected, and people want him to make that decision.”

Pelosi again suggested that Biden still needs to make a decision regarding his re-election when asked if she wants him to run this fall.

“I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s office did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment, asking if she believes Biden has not yet made a decision despite his public declarations that he’s running again.

The president has made various attempts to ease concerns over his re-election following his performance at the first presidential debate, stating several times that he is “not going anywhere.”

Despite attempts to reinforce his position on re-election, concerns over his strength as a candidate have grown within the party after eight House Democrats called on Biden to drop out of the race.

Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.