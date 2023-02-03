Pence to visit South Carolina as state becomes hot spot for potential GOP 2024 candidates

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a likely 2024 Republican presidential contender, will take part Monday in a law enforcement roundtable in South Carolina, the state that holds the third contest in the GOP’s presidential nominating calendar.

Aides to the former vice president confirm to Fox News that Pence will attend a local law enforcement roundtable discussion in Charleston, South Carolina, as he meets with sheriffs and police officers from across the state.

Pence’s visit comes as Congress renews efforts to pass police reform legislation after five officers were accused of killing 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols last month in Memphis, Tennessee. Video showed Nichols being beaten by the officers. A Pence aide said the former vice president aims to “push back on the restored ‘Defund the Police’ movement that’s sweeping across the country.”

The trip will be Pence’s ninth to the Palmetto State since the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration. The former vice president has crisscrossed the country the past two years, helping fellow Republicans who ran in the 2022 midterms. Those trips brought him numerous times to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, the first four states to vote in the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

Pence will be in Charleston nine days before former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, is expected to declare her candidacy for president at an event on Feb. 15 in Charleston, according to multiple sources.

Haley will head directly to New Hampshire for two days of campaigning after she launches her bid in South Carolina.

The day after Haley is expected to announce, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will be in Charleston to kick off his “Faith in America” listening tour.

As Fox News first reported, that tour will also take him to Iowa on Feb. 22. Scott, who appears to be moving towards launching his own White House run, has led police reform negotiations in the Senate for Republicans.

Trump, to date, is the only major Republican to formally launch a presidential campaign.