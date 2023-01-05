Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey announces cancer diagnosis

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey was diagnosed with cancer in December, but has since had an “excellent prognosis,” he announced in a statement Thursday.

Casey, 62, said he will undergo surgery in the next few months and that treatment for his condition will not interrupt his service in the U.S. Senate.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said.

“In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” he added.

Casey is a member of the Democratic Party who has held office in the Senate since 2007. He serves on the Senate Finance, Health, and Intelligence Committees.

Several of his colleagues wished him well and a speedy recovery following his announcement.

“Wishing Senator Casey well after his diagnosis. He was there for me, and I’ll be right there for him during this,” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said. Fetterman, who was sworn in for his first term this week, suffered a stroke last year.

“My heart is with my friend @Bob_Casey and his family, I pray for a successful and swift treatment and recovery. I know he’ll beat this,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (D) said Casey is “a fighter for all Pennsylvanians and I am proud to call him a dear friend.”

“Lori and I are thinking of Bob and Terese today and sending love and warmth. We look forward to celebrating the Senator’s recovery and the work we’ll do together in the coming years,” he tweeted.