Pennsylvania Senate candidates Oz, Fetterman vote in tight race
Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman have cast their ballots Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race.
The showdown between Oz, a former daytime television host, and Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, was deemed a toss-up in Fox News’ power rankings heading into election day.
“I’m very proud of how I’ve run this campaign. Pennsylvanians are sending a very clear message to Washington — we want less radicalism, and more balance,” Oz told a group a reporters that had gathered Tuesday after he cast his ballot at Bryn Athyn Borough Hall in Huntington Valley, north of Philadelphia.
“So I encourage everyone to vote, it’s your duty,” Oz added.
Fetterman, meanwhile, did not offer comments after casting his vote at the New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock, a Pittsburgh suburb where he used to serve as mayor.
“I voted for that guy,” said Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, when asked by a reporter about her selection.