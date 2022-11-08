Pennsylvania Senate: Fetterman, Oz make final pitches to voters in dueling rallies

Pennsylvania senatorial candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) gave their final pitches to their constituents on the eve of Election Day, asking for their votes.

Oz hit the stage just before 9 p.m. in Pennsburg, where he rallied voters to go out and talk to 10 others who are not happy with the state of the country and Pennsylvania.

The Republican candidate spoke about unleashing the energy resources of the state with methods such as fracking, which he says his opponent is against but never articulated why.

Oz talked about crime being at an all-time high with Philadelphia logging its thousandth carjacking in October.

The police union endorsed Oz unanimously, he said, because they wanted to have someone in office who has their back.

Fetterman, Oz explained, continues to pull the rug out from underneath the police when it comes to supporting them.

Along with crime, Oz told his constituents he is worried about the increase in fentanyl entering the country from across the U.S.-Mexican border.

“John Fetterman wants to legalize all drugs,” he said, adding that Oregon tried to legalize all drugs and saw a 40% increase in overdoses. He also said homicides went up once all drugs were legalized.

“Lawlessness takes over,” Oz said.

Fetterman stepped up to the podium at 9 p.m. in Pittsburgh where he spoke briefly about the need to expand healthcare, so all Americans have access to it.

The Democratic candidate explained how healthcare was crucial to his recovery after suffering a stroke in May.

Fetterman also told his constituents he stands for marriage equality.

“Love who you love,” he said.

In 2013, Fetterman said, he solemnized the first legal gay marriage in the state. “Send the gay police for me.”

Codifying Roe v. Wade is another issue Fetterman wants to see happen. He said the choice of abortion does not belong with his opponent or him, but instead belongs to every woman and their doctors.

Toward the end of his speech, Fetterman thanked every one of his supporters, telling them he was proud to be there with them.

“Please send me to Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Send him back to New Jersey. And thank you…for coming out on this night.”