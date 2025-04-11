Pentagon fires Greenland US base commander who ‘undermined’ JD Vance after Pituffik visit

The Pentagon fired the commander at the U.S. Space Force base in Greenland after she distanced herself from Vice President J.D. Vance, who recently visited the headquarters.

After the vice president’s visit, Col. Susannah Meyers emailed base personnel on March 31, writing, “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

She added that she had “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit – the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.” The email was first reported by Military.com.

The Space Force said in a public statement Meyers had been relieved of command “due to loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement read.

Col. Shawn Lee has now assumed the command, Space Force said.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X.

Meyers became commander of the 821st Space Base Group in July, according to a Facebook post about the change-of-command ceremony.

Republican Sens. Tommy Tuberville, Ala., Eric Schmitt, Mo., and Jim Banks, Ind., all praised the firing of the commander on X.

“Colonel Meyers tried to politicize the Space Force and was held accountable. Lloyd Austin isn’t SecDef anymore,” Banks wrote.

Vance, during his visit to the snow-covered island, criticized Denmark for treating Greenlanders as “second-class citizens.”

“Our message to Denmark is very simple,” Vance said. “You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

The vice president further accused Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from China and Russia.

Vance was the highest-ranking official to ever travel to the base in Pituffik, the White House said.

The Trump administration has made acquiring Greenland a top goal.

“We need Greenland for national security and international security,” Trump said on March 11.

“So, we’ll, I think, we’ll go as far as we have to go,” the president continued, speaking from the Oval Office. “We need Greenland. And the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark. Denmark has to have us have Greenland. And, you know, we’ll see what happens. But if we don’t have Greenland, we can’t have great international security.”

“I view it from a security standpoint, we have to be there,” Trump added.