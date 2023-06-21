Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira to be arraigned in federal court

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking sensitive documents from the Pentagon is set to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court.

The court appearance for Jack Teixeira, which will happen in Worcester this afternoon according to MassLive, comes nearly a week after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He was arrested on April 13 on suspicion of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on the social media platform Discord. Teixeira held a top-secret information security clearance, which granted him access to classified information.

“Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets. The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement last week. “The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world.”

The leaked documents exposed secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations, and other national security issues.

Last month, a judge ordered Teixeira to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Air Force officials reportedly ordered Teixeira in September and October 2022, to “cease and desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information,” according to The New York Times, which reported he had been caught accessing classified materials before.

“Teixeira had been previously been notified to focus on his own career duties and not to seek out intelligence products,” a superior wrote in a memo dated Feb. 4, according to the report.

Teixeira faces more than a decade in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, David Spunt and The Associated Press contributed to this report.